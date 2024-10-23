Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Army officer stabbed near barracks ‘overwhelmed’ as fundraiser nears £50,000

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton was hospitalised after an alleged knife attack near Brompton Barracks, in Kent, on July 23.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Wednesday 23 October 2024 11:11
Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton was hospitalised after the alleged knife attack in Sally Port Gardens near Brompton Barracks (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An Army officer who was stabbed multiple times near a barracks has thanked the “overwhelming” generosity of strangers as nearly £50,000 has been raised to support him and his family in recovery.

It was overwhelming to receive that amount of support and generosity from complete strangers

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton

The serviceman in his 40s has thanked people for their kindness after more than 2,000 donated to a GoFundMe page, set up by GB News presenter Darren Grimes following the incident.

In a message on the fundraiser, he said: “It was overwhelming to receive that amount of support and generosity from complete strangers.

“We took strength and comfort from all the messages when we had just been through the most horrific experience. Our family can not thank those people enough.”

Lt Col Teeton also thanked Mr Grimes for using his platform to increase awareness of knife crime which “make us realise we were not alone”.

Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of attempted murder of the officer and a trial has been set for January 20.

