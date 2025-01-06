Man, 25, charged with helping Daniel Khalife after Wandsworth prison escape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged over his alleged role in helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.

Imran Chowdury, 25, is accused of assisting Khalife, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023 by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck while he was awaiting trial.

Chowdury, from Chingford in north-east London, was arrested in January 2024 and charged in December with one count of assisting an escaped prisoner.

open image in gallery Daniel Khalife after his arrest on a canal towpath in west London ( PA Media )

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

No further action was taken against a 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in February.

Khalife, who triggered a nationwide manhunt following his escape from prison, was found to have escaped at a court in November last year.

The 23-year-old was eventually captured by the River Thames in west London on 9 September 2023.