Watch live as former soldier Daniel Khalife is sentenced on Monday, 3 February, for spying for Iran and escaping from prison.

The 23-year-old was serving in the British Army when he “exposed military personnel to serious harm” by collecting sensitive information and passing it to agents of the Middle Eastern country.

He joined the Army in 2018, two weeks before his 17th birthday, and served with the Royal Corps of Signals.

Khalife was paid in cash for secret information and told handlers he would stay in the military for 25-plus years for them.

He escaped south-west London’s HMP Wandsworth, a category B prison, in September 2023 by clinging to the underside of a food delivery truck before being caught on a canal towpath by a plainclothes detective days later.

In November, jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found that Khalife had breached the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act and found him guilty of spying for Iran.

He was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax and had already admitted during his trial to escaping from Wandsworth prison.

Khalife is set to be sentenced at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.