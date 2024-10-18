For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A police officer has described the moment he captured Daniel Khalife on a canal towpath before the “jovial” former soldier offered his congratulations for catching him, a court has heard.

Khalife, 23, is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry on 6 September 2023.

The 23-year-old was arrested in west London on 9 September 2023 with a number of items including a mountain bike, a Waitrose bag with a phone, receipts, a diary and about £200 in notes, his trial was told.

During his days on the run, the defendant went to Mountain Warehouse in Richmond, an M&S and Sainsbury’s, and was seen in a McDonald’s, jurors heard.

The Metropolitan Police officer who caught the alleged fugitive told Woolwich Crown Court he drove in the direction of where Khalife had been spotted to try and get ahead of him.

The 23-year-old was arrested in west London on 9 September 2023 ( PA Media )

The plain clothes detective sergeant, who was not named in court, said he “jumped out” of his car and “ran down an alleyway to the canal”.

“It was quite a fast moving situation,” he continued. “I could see Khalife coming towards me on the footpath riding his bike with clothing matching the description. I was sure it was Daniel Khalife, I told him he was under arrest. I ran down the stairs, I pulled my taser out.”

Khalife “flinched” when he saw the taser but did not “have a chance to stop” because of the speed he was moving, the court heard.

“I grabbed hold of his arm and pulled him off of the bike onto the floor.”

The former soldier “did comply” and was handcuffed, the detective sergeant said. The officer was then joined by colleagues, who sat up Khalife and formally arrested him.

Asked about Khalife’s demeanour, the officer said: “He was friendly towards me. Quite jovial. At no point did he try to resist. He was pleasant. He congratulated me on catching him.”

Jurors were shown an image of Khalife after the arrest which showed him sitting on the ground wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and red socks with no shoes on.

Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth ( PA Archive )

Asked by defence barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC if he had told Khalife: “Stop, or I’ll shoot,” the officer replied: “No.”

Asked by defence barrister Gul Nawaz Hussain KC if Khalife had stopped and come over to the officer voluntarily before saying: “You’ve got me,” the detective sergeant laughed and replied: “Complete and utter rubbish.”

Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC previously told the jury Khalife “quite deliberately escaped” after being escorted to the kitchen where he had a job.

His absence was discovered during a headcount and then all movement in the prison was suspended, the jury was told.

Khalife also faces charges contrary to the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act, and is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

He denies all of the charges.

The trial continues.