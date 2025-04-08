Dan Wootton accused of ‘catfishing’ former colleague over explicit messages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former colleague of Dan Wootton has accused the ex-GB News presenter of pretending to be a woman in messages, and tricking him into sending explicit images in a “catfishing” case, the High Court has heard.

It is alleged that in 2010 Mr Wootton exchanged sexual messages with the claimant – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – while pretending to be “Maria Joseph”, and encouraged him to send explicit photographs and a video.

Mr Wootton is accused of obtaining sexual images by deceit and the claimant, known as YXN, has lodged civil proceedings against him “for damages for personal injuries and losses consequent on the defendant’s intentional infliction of harm, misuse of confidential information, infringement of privacy and deceit”.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Roger Eastman said: “The claim relates to what is colloquially referred to as a catfishing exercise whereby a person alleged to be the defendant (Mr Wootton) impersonated a fictitious person and induced the claimant into engaging in exchanges with that person of a sexualised nature.

“It transpired that the person was, as I say, completely fictitious and the claimant alleges that as a result of that activity he has suffered psychiatric damage.”

open image in gallery Ex-GB News presenter Dan Wootton has been accused by a former colleague of pretending to be a woman in flirty messages, and tricking him into sending explicit images in a ‘catfishing’ case (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA) ( PA Media )

Tuesday’s hearing concerned an application by Mr Wootton’s lawyers to set aside the anonymity order granted earlier this year to protect the identity of the claimant.

But the judge ruled that the order will remain in place, saying there is “clear evidence of potential adverse and serious adverse effect” on YXN if his identity published.

Justin Levinson, for the claimant, outlined the facts of his client’s claim in written submissions, saying: “In 2010, the defendant (Mr Wootton) communicated with the claimant via email and WhatsApp and Facebook messages, deceitfully pretending to be a female by the name of Maria Joseph.

“The messages became flirtatious and sexualised.

“The defendant sent to the claimant photographs of a female, which he falsely pretended was Maria Joseph/the person with whom the claimant was communicating. Some of the photographs showed the female partially or fully naked.

“The defendant also sent to the claimant a video of a man and woman having sexual intercourse, again pretending that the female was Maria Joseph/the person with whom the claimant was communicating.”

Mr Levinson continued: “In reliance on the defendant’s purported good faith, flattering and in the induced belief that he was communicating with Maria Joseph, an unknown female who was interested in a sexual relationship with the claimant, the claimant responded to the messages in a flirtatious and sexualised manner.

“The defendant encouraged the claimant to send explicit photographs and a video of himself masturbating, which he did.”

Samuel Rowe, for Mr Wootton, said in written submissions that the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland investigated Mr Wootton over the allegation that he used fake online identities to obtain explicit images without consent and decided to take no further action.

But on Tuesday Mr Levinson said that, as far as he was aware, those investigations did not relate to the claimant’s complaint but to other similar allegations.

Mr Wootton, who did not appear at the hearing, has not yet filed a formal defence and no admissions have been made to the allegations, the court heard.