Man charged over triple stabbing of boy, 2, girl, 8, and woman

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a two-year-old boy, a young girl and a woman were stabbed in east London.

Kulvinder Ram, 48, of First Avenue, Dagenham, will appear at Barkinside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called to a residential street in Dagenham, at 5.35pm on Friday where they found the woman, in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

A police tent at a property on First Avenue in Dagenham following the attack ( Jamie Lashmar /PA Wire )

All three are in hospital, though none of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Met Police said all parties involved were known to each other.

Det Supt Lewis Basford said in the aftermath of the stabbing: “This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days.

“If you have any concerns or information that could assist police then please speak to an officer or call police on 101.”