‘Manipulative’ ringleader of cult that plotted to kidnap coroner jailed

Members of a cult who plotted to kidnap a coroner and close down a court have been jailed.

Mark Christopher, 59, Matthew Martin, 47, Shiza Harper, 45, and Sean Harper, 38, were previously found guilty of a conspiracy to kidnap and falsely imprison Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes following an earlier trial.

The group’s “manipulative” self-appointed leader Christopher was also found guilty of sending threatening letters to Mr Brookes with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

The defendants were sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex on Monday. Christopher was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, while Martin, Shiza Harper and Sean Harper were all handed prison sentences of 30 months.

Passing sentence, judge Mr Justice Goss said: “I regard the fact that the intention was to take the senior coroner from his court, if necessary by force and the use of handcuffs, in the purported exercise of non-existent powers and the endeavouring to close down a court, and thereby undermining lawful authority and the rule of law, as a very serious feature of the conspiracy.

“People in public life, performing a vocational service according to law and to the best of their ability, are entitled to protection and security – these are offences of high culpability.”

Addressing Christopher, the judge said: “I am satisfied that you are intelligent, persuasive, manipulative and dishonest.

“Your group, of which you are the self appointed leader, preys upon the vulnerabilities of others - particularly those in financial difficulties of whom you persuade to pay you considerable amounts of money and do your bidding.”

