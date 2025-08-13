Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two deny murder of man shot outside silent disco

Leroy Mitchell, 35, was killed in a car park in Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London, on October 2 2021.

Helen William
Wednesday 13 August 2025 06:00 EDT
Leroy Mitchell who was was fatally shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London, in the early hours of October 2 (Handout/PA)
Leroy Mitchell who was was fatally shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London, in the early hours of October 2 (Handout/PA) (Handout)

Two men have denied murdering a father-of-three who was shot as he left a silent disco.

Leroy Mitchell, 35, was killed in a car park in Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London, just before 5am on October 2 2021.

He had been at a headphones party at a house in Birdhurst Road before his death.

Cimarron Dume-Gooden, 32, and Alpacino Veii, 29, each pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Mr Mitchell and perverting the course of justice when they appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

It is alleged they attempted to pervert the course of justice by setting a BMW alight and destroying the clothing inside it and also by hiding at addresses in Walsall and Somerset.

Dume-Gooden, of no fixed address, Veii, of Southwark, south-east London, were ordered to next appear for a further preliminary hearing on September 26.

A six-week trial is due to begin in February next year.

