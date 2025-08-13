Two deny murder of man shot outside silent disco

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have denied murdering a father-of-three who was shot as he left a silent disco.

Leroy Mitchell, 35, was killed in a car park in Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London, just before 5am on October 2 2021.

He had been at a headphones party at a house in Birdhurst Road before his death.

Cimarron Dume-Gooden, 32, and Alpacino Veii, 29, each pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Mr Mitchell and perverting the course of justice when they appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

It is alleged they attempted to pervert the course of justice by setting a BMW alight and destroying the clothing inside it and also by hiding at addresses in Walsall and Somerset.

Dume-Gooden, of no fixed address, Veii, of Southwark, south-east London, were ordered to next appear for a further preliminary hearing on September 26.

A six-week trial is due to begin in February next year.