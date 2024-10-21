For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Bristol over the weekend.

The woman was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a home on Cromwell Road at 6.23pm on Sunday, Somerset and Avon Police said.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and remained in custody as the woman’s next of kin was informed of her death.

A forensic post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days to determine the cause of death, police said.

On Monday evening, a cordon was in place in Cromwell Road, in the St Andrew’s area of Bristol, while enquiries were carried out.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “Tragically, a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this devastating time.

“Specialist family liaison officers are supporting them and will continue to keep them updated on our investigation.

“There will be a large police presence in the area over the coming days whilst we carry out the investigation, however, we do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our neighbourhood teams will be in the area conducting reassurance patrols and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to please speak to them.”

Police said anyone with information on the incident should call 101 and quote reference 5224276772.