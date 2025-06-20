Three men guilty of repeatedly raping 12-year-old girl over three days

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men are facing jail after being found guilty of rape after drugging a young girl and “using her for their own horrendous gratification” over multiple days.

Kevin Horvath, 26, and Ivan Turtak, 38, saw the 12-year-old victim in a supermarket car park in Dover and encouraged her to get in their car on August 11 2024, a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson said.

She was then plied with drugs including crystal meth and amphetamine before she was raped and subjected to sexual acts by them and a third man, Ernest Gunar, 27, over a three-day period.

The girl managed to escape from her captors after waking up before them on August 13.

On Thursday, jurors at Canterbury Crown Court found the three men guilty of a series of sexual offences including rape of a 12-year-old girl after over 14 hours of deliberation.

After trial, Gunar was convicted of two counts of rape against a child under 13; Turtak was convicted of one count; and Horvath was convicted of sexual assault.

Horvath had already admitted three counts of rape against a child under 13, and one charge of assault by penetration of a child under 13, and Gunar, who is thought to be his cousin, had also admitted one charge of rape.

Turtak initially denied rape but did admit taking indecent photos of a child.

During the three-day period, whenever they went out in public, the girl was told that she would be killed if she tried to talk to anyone or tried to run away, a CPS spokesperson said.

She was found by police on August 13 after escaping from the three men.

Her phone had been taken from her and was later found in Horvath’s car.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Catherine Wear said: “The three defendants took a 12-year-old from the street, took full advantage of her, plying her with drugs and using her for their own horrendous gratification.

“None of us can underestimate the impact this has had on her. When she was first found by police, she was unable to tell them what she had been put through, as she was so scared, and the details only came out gradually after that.

“Thanks to her courage in detailing what happened to her, despite the obvious distress that caused her, these three dangerous men have now been brought to justice for the appalling and callous crimes they committed against her.

“We hope these verdicts bring some small comfort to her as she starts to rebuild her life.”

Horvath and Turtak, of Dover, along with Gunar, of Folkestone, will be sentenced on September 12.