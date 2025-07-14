Man accused of killing ex at luxury hotel ‘waved ambulance goodbye’, jury told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of murdering his ex-fiance at a luxury hotel where they had been celebrating his birthday “waved the ambulance goodbye” as her body was being taken away, a court has been told.

Samantha Mickleburgh, from Axminster, Devon, was found dead at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot, Surrey, on the morning of April 14 last year.

The mother of two, 54, had arranged to stay in a twin room with her ex-fiance, James Cartwright, the night before, because she “didn’t want him to feel lonely” on his birthday, a trial at Guildford Crown Court previously heard.

Cartwright called 999 at about 8.30am on April 14 claiming he had discovered the lifeless body of Ms Mickleburgh lying next to him in bed.

James Pettitt, guest relations manager at Pennyhill Park Hotel, told jurors on Monday he and the ambulance crew found Cartwright “completely naked” and screaming in a “loud and exaggerated” way when they entered the room.

Ms Mickleburgh was lying on the bed face up, and had dry blood around her nose, Mr Pettitt told the court.

He watched as the ambulance crew moved her from the bed to the floor, but decided not to begin CPR because it was apparent Ms Mickleburgh “had been dead a long time”, the court heard.

Her body was then put in a mortuary bag and carried to the ambulance van, Mr Pettitt said.

He told the court he saw Cartwright walk behind the bag, making “noises” as though he was crying, but said he did not see any tears.

“There was lots of heavy breathing and panting. It was just very loud, very focused on himself,” Mr Pettitt told the court.

“He (Cartwright) followed us around the hotel, behind Samantha. He was just sniffling.

“It didn’t appear sincere.”

Cartwright then approached the back of the ambulance where Ms Mickleburgh had been placed and started “feeling the bag”, Mr Pettitt said.

“I believe he assumed where the head was,” he told jurors.

“He bent over, kissed the bag, kissed his fingers and went ‘bye-bye’.”

At that point, Mr Pettitt made a waving gesture to the court, prompting the prosecutor Louise Oakley to ask: “He physically waved the ambulance goodbye?”

To which Mr Pettitt replied: “Yes – until the vehicle had left the premises.”

After Ms Mickleburgh’s body was taken away, Cartwright returned to the room and went through her handbag, from which he retrieved a car key and a piece of jewellery which Mr Pettit described as “a diamond bracelet or necklace”, he told jurors.

On seizing the jewellery, Cartwright reportedly told Mr Pettitt: “I’ll take care of that,” the court was told.

Asked whether Cartwright had offered an explanation about what happened to Ms Mickleburgh, Mr Pettitt said: “He had mentioned that during the night, Samantha had rolled out of bed.

“She had hit her head, supposedly, on the bedside table and in turn had a nose bleed.

“He supposedly woke up to the sound of Samantha rolling out of bed and he helped her back on to the bed.

“I was informed that he pinched her nose to stop the bleeding and that no first aid was required.”

Cartwright, 61, of no fixed address, is on trial accused of raping and murdering Ms Mickleburgh between April 12 and April 14 last year.

He also denies one count of controlling and coercive behaviour between May 1 2022 and April 14 2024.

The trial continues.