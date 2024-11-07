Man, 74, killed in bus crash in Edinburgh is named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 74-year-old man who died after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh has been named.

Michael Leneghen was pronounced dead after being struck by the single-decker bus in the Cowgate area of the city last Saturday night.

The family of Mr Leneghen, who was on foot at the time of the incident, has issued a statement thanking the public and emergency services.

But Police Scotland has urged people not to share images and videos of the incident that have been circulating online.

Chief inspector Trisha Clark said: “We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Sergeant Paul Ewing added: “Our thoughts remain with Michael’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police.”