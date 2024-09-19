Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman charged with murder of ‘loyal, compassionate’ man as his family pay tribute

Alfred ‘Jamie’ Corbett was described as a ‘wonderful and caring soul’ by family

Barney Davis
Thursday 19 September 2024 07:15
(Family Handout)

A woman has been charged with the murder of a “compassionate” man as his grieving family said their lives will never be the same again.

Alfred James Corbett, 34, was found suffering serious injuries at a property in Coventry on Tuesday.

Laura Shanley, 35, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to appear before magistrates in Coventry on Thursday.

Laura Shanley was arrested in Edmund Road, Coventry (file photo)
Laura Shanley was arrested in Edmund Road, Coventry (file photo) (Google Maps)

West Midlands Police are still appealing for witnesses and any information surrounding the killing of Mr Corbett, known as Jamie to his friends.

Mr Corbett’s family released a tribute to him, saying: “Jamie, a wonderful and caring soul, was 34-years-old and lived and worked in Coventry.

“He was a loyal, compassionate, loving person whose life was taken too soon. His loss is felt so deeply by all who knew him.

“His family are left devastated by his tragic passing and know life will never be the same again.“The family request privacy at this difficult time as we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

One relative said on Facebook: “My little cousin, how everyone will miss you so much I love you Jay, sleep tight.”

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are continuing to ask the public for any information which could help our investigation.

“Contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log 357 of 17 September.”

