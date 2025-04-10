Couple in court charged in connection with grandfather’s fatal shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A couple have appeared in court in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old grandfather who was shot in his own home.

Kevin Dorward, 38, was charged with murdering Barry Dawson who was blasted through a downstairs window of his terraced house in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham, on Saturday afternoon.

The bearded defendant, of South View Gardens, Annfield Plain, appeared briefly at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on Friday.

Wearing a sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, he gave his date of birth and address to the court.

His partner Michaela Hetherington faces a single charge of perverting the course of justice, relating to an allegation that she falsely reported a car had been stolen.

She wept as she was brought into the dock separately, wearing a pink hoodie.

District Judge Steven Hood granted her conditional bail but John Garside, prosecuting, made an immediate appeal against that decision so she was remanded into custody pending a crown court hearing to consider the matter.

Durham Police said on Wednesday night that a 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case, while a 20-year-old man and 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a tribute released earlier on Wednesday, Mr Dawson’s family described him as “a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed”.

A statement said: “We are truly devastated, and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives.”

Mr Dawson’s family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Dawson died of a single gunshot wound.

Durham Police said a 35-strong team of detectives from its major crime team continues to investigate the shooting, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams and neighbourhood officers.

The force said there will continue to be a significant police presence in South Moor.