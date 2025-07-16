Woman fined twice after littering her own parking ticket

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman was given an extra fine for littering after throwing her parking ticket on the floor.

The unnamed woman received the initial parking ticket from a civil enforcement officer after unloading her car in a no-loading zone in Falmouth, Cornwall.

In footage published by the local council, the woman proceeded to rip the ticket off her windscreen and throw it on the floor. She then verbally abused the officer. The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.

She later received a £250 fixed penalty notice for littering, in addition to the parking fine. The fine was reduced to £150 due to early payment, while she was sent another copy of the parking charge notice.

The woman was caught on camera littering her parking fine ( Cornwall Council )

She becomes the third person to face a £250 fine for littering as Cornwall council cracks down on the offence.

One man was fined for throwing an egg custard carton from his vehicle on a country lane in the St Austell area. Another woman was fined after being caught dropping a drinks bottle as she climbed into a car in Falmouth.

CCTV of the incidents was shared with the council in both instances, and staff made further inquiries to identify the culprits, who admitted the offences.

Both also paid £150 due to the early repayment option, the council said.

County councillor Thalia Marrington, portfolio holder for community safety and public health, said: “Cornwall is beautiful, and we want to keep it that way.

“There is no excuse for dropping litter and when we have evidence of these offences, we will always try to trace those responsible.

“As well as public CCTV cameras, more and more people now have doorbell and home security cameras that capture this type of offence.

“I urge anyone with such footage to report it to us so we can investigate.”