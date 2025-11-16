Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman, 21, found dead in boat yard named and picture as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Corinna Baker was found at the Netpool Boat Yard in Cardigan, Wales, on Saturday

Nicole Wootton-Cane
Sunday 16 November 2025 17:51 EST
Corinna Baker, 21, who was found dead at Netpool Boat Yard on the river Teifi in Cardigan
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a “beloved” 21-year-old woman was found dead in a boat yard.

Police were called to the Netpool Boat Yard on the river Teifi, in Cardigan, Wales, at around 12:35pm on Saturday following the discovery of Corinna Baker’s body. A murder investigation was launched as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

On Sunday, Dyfed-Powys Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man (PA)
In a statement released on Sunday, Ms Baker’s family paid tribute to her, saying she will be “greatly missed” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We as a family are distraught at the loss of our beloved Corinna,” they said.

“She was much loved and she will be greatly missed by her whole family and all those who were blessed to have known her. We appeal to anyone who has any information however small to please come forward.

“We ask that everybody respects our privacy at this time and allows us to grieve in peace.”

Detective Superintendent Wayne Bevan said: “Our thoughts are with Corinna’s family at this understandably tragic time. We have specially trained officers supporting the family and ask that their privacy is respected.

“I urge anyone with any information, to please come forward and support our ongoing investigation.”

