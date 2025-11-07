Driver said ‘I’ve killed my best friend’ after crash the day after passing test

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A young driver who killed a passenger in his car the day after he passed his driving test said “what have I done, I’ve killed my best friend” immediately after the crash, a court has heard.

Corey Owen Cooper was jailed for five years on Friday for causing the death of Josh Atkins by dangerous driving and also seriously injuring another friend, Gabe Wiggett, by a judge who said he was “driving a car deplorably, almost certainly trying to show off to friends”.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how all three teenagers in the car were 17 when Cooper, now 19, crashed his granddad’s Fiat Grande Punto car in the Stannington area of Sheffield on November 11 2023.

Ian West, prosecuting, said police estimated the car was travelling at about 53mph in a 20mph area of Myers Grove Lane, shortly before the defendant lost control on a bend and collided with a metal barrier.

Mr West said a girl in a car which was following said the Fiat “just shot off” when it reached a straight section of road, adding: “He went that fast we lost sight of him.”

He said the girl described coming across the the car on its roof, with the defendant covered in blood, standing by it saying: “What have I done, what have I done, I’ve killed my best friend.”

The prosecutor described how Cooper had been driving at speed earlier in the evening, with one of his friends saying they thought he was driving at about 80mph past Bradfield School, in the village of Worrall.

He said the defendant was also performing wheel spins in a car park in the Lodge Moor area of the city, as he relaxed with friends.

Mr West said friends also noted that the Fiat’s dashboard warning lights were “lit up like a Christmas tree” for 90 minutes before the crash, and this was because the ABS system was not working properly.

open image in gallery Josh died on his dad Gavin’s birthday (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

The court heard that the crash happened on Josh’s father, Gavin’s birthday.

Sentencing Cooper, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told him: “This case should be called to the attention of all young people who have just passed the driving test.

“It is a case of a young man aged 17, as you were, driving a car deplorably, almost certainly trying to show off to friends.

“In consequence of your driving too fast, that young man – you – killed a friend and maimed another friend.

“A young life has been ended. Another two lives have been ruined. For what? Showing off to friends.”

The judge said it was “truly appalling driving” and Cooper displayed “immaturity on a grand scale”.

He added: “This case depicts human tragedy in every dimension.”

Cooper appeared close to tears through most of the hearing in a courtroom packed with the families of the three teenagers involved.

Judge Richardson said he believed the defendant’s remorse was genuine and told him that “in the ordinary course of events, you are a thoroughly decent young man”.

The court heard how Josh’s family were away on the day of the crash and he had texted his mum, Tracy, saying he was “out with Corey for a drive”.

His mum replied: “Be careful.”

Josh’s aunt Claire Chapman read a statement to the court on behalf of the family and explained how his parents made the decision to save four other people’s lives with organ donations from their son.

She said this brought the family some comfort and was the “ultimate gift”.

The judge described this as “remarkable magnanimity” and said: “They are much to be congratulated and admired for this action.”

Outside court, Ms Chapman, said it was time for the UK to adopt a graduated driving licence system.

She said: “Young and inexperienced drivers need more support, more education, and more accountability before they are given full driving licence privileges.

“This is not about punishment, it is about prevention.”

Ms Chapman said: “If such a system was in place, Josh would still be with us today, still living his life.”

She said: “He was just 17 years old and full of promise, laughter and happiness.”

And she added: “He was cheeky, funny, friendly and kind, with an infectious energy.

“His death was utterly shattering for all our family and friends.”