Man who stabbed partner 27 times in ‘savage’ attack jailed for murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who stabbed his partner 27 times in a “sustained and savage” attack has been jailed for 18 years.

Corey Dryden, 32, murdered 31-year-old Megan Hughes in the Scottish Borders on 9 February.

He repeatedly struck and stabbed her with a claw hammer and knife at her home in Chirnside.

He then dialled 999 about 4.35am.

Ms Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dryden initially claimed that his partner had attacked him and that he had acted in self-defence.

However, on 27 June, he admitted to her murder.

Dryden attended the hearing, at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, via videolink from prison.

He showed no emotion as Lord Harrower sentenced him.