Conor McGregor says he was ‘petrified’ during police interviews about alleged rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor said he replied “no comment” to more than 100 questions during police interviews about allegations he raped a woman in a Dublin hotel because he was “beyond petrified”.

Mr McGregor, who is facing an accusation in the civil action that he “brutally raped and battered” the woman, is being cross-examined in the High Court on Thursday.

He has previously told the court he had consensual sex with her in a penthouse in the Beacon Hotel.

The woman is also suing another man, James Lawrence, for sexual assault on December 9 2018.

She has accused Mr McGregor of pinning her to a bed and raping her in a hotel bedroom in south Dublin.

The court was told that Mr McGregor read out a pre-prepared statement to gardai when he was questioned about the alleged rape on January 17, 2019.

Following the statement, Mr McGregor was asked more than 100 follow-up questions by police, to which he replied “no comment”.

Mr McGregor repeatedly stated he was acting on advice from his solicitor, adding he told his lawyers his story and gave his series of the events.

Asked why he replied “no comment” to every question, Mr McGregor said it was the first time he was interviewed by gardai and “was beyond petrified”.

“I would have loved to go the top of a mountain with a microphone and shout from the hilltops about the series of allegations,” Mr McGregor added.

He told the court that he felt he was co-operative with police during the interviews, adding he was “nervous” and it was “alien” to him .

“It is the first time it has happened to me in my life,” he continued.

He said he was in court to speak his case.

“These allegations are false and I have come out here, and say my piece and say my truth.”

open image in gallery James Lawrence is co-defendant of Conor McGregor (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr McGregor also admitted to the court that he took cocaine while he was in the car with three woman as they travelled to the Beacon Hotel.

He said it was a “small piece” of cocaine.

It also emerged that Mr McGregor has paid for Mr Lawrence’s solicitor’s fees.

When first asked by John Gordon SC, if he paid for his friend’s legal fees, Mr McGregor replied: “I don’t recall.”

Mr McGregor went on to say that Mr Lawrence was his friend and would not have been able to pay the fees.

Asked again did he pay Mr Lawrence’s legal fees, Mr McGregor replied, “possibly” and later, “I am not a million per cent”.

Mr McGregor said he gets “staggering legal fees” among the “lies” put forward.

Asked again, he replied: “I believe I did.”