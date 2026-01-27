For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Labour MP has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in 2022 following a police investigation into the alleged incident.

Conor McGinn, who represented St Helens North from 2015 to 2024, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 27 to face one count of sexual assault relating to an allegation from July 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor Jessica Walker said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to charge Conor McGinn with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault in July 2022.

open image in gallery Conor McGinn ( UK Parliament )

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this charge to court and that it is in the public interest to do so.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The 41-year-old, from Lambeth, London, was suspended from the Labour Party in 2022 after a complaint was made against him.

At the time he told The Guardian that he had not been told details of the complaint but was “confident that it is entirely unfounded” and rejected “any suggestion of wrongdoing”.

McGinn stepped down as an MP at the last election, having previously served as a shadow minister.