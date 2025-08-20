Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour MSP Colin Smyth charged over indecent images

The South of Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 20 August 2025 12:05 EDT
Colin Smyth was arrested and charged
Colin Smyth was arrested and charged (Scottish Labour)

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from the party.

The South of Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date."

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: "The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

