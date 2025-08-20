Labour MSP Colin Smyth charged over indecent images

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from the party.

The South of Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

open image in gallery Colin Smyth was arrested and charged ( Scottish Labour )

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date."

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: "The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...