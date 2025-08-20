Labour MSP Colin Smyth charged over indecent images
The South of Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date
Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from the party.
The South of Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear in court at a later date.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.
“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date."
A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: "The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”
It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...