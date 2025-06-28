Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Border Force seizes 2.4 tonnes of cocaine in one of UK’s largest-ever busts

The £96 million find marks the sixth-largest cocaine seizure since records began

George Lithgow
Saturday 28 June 2025 04:42 EDT
The cocaine seized at London Gateway port
The cocaine seized at London Gateway port

Border Force officers have seized a staggering 2.4 tonnes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of almost £100 million, in one of the largest drug busts seen in years.

The colossal haul, valued at £96 million, was discovered earlier in June, hidden beneath containers on a vessel arriving at London Gateway port from Panama.

Specialist officers, acting on intelligence, worked with the port operator to move 37 large containers, ultimately uncovering the illicit shipment.

This significant interception marks the sixth-largest cocaine seizure ever recorded in the UK.

“Drugs gangs trying to import illegal substances into the UK are a blight on society and we will leave no stone left unturned in our pursuit of organised crime gangs inflicting addiction, misery and death upon Britain’s communities,” Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra said.

“Well done to Border Force Maritime officers on a hugely successful operation, which has struck a major blow against the criminals threatening our country.”

Border Force officers have seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine on a ship arriving into London Gateway port from Panama, the Home Office said
Border Force officers have seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine on a ship arriving into London Gateway port from Panama, the Home Office said

Cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose by 31 per cent between 2022 and 2023, the Home Office said.

Border Force Maritime director Charlie Eastaugh said: “This seizure – one of the largest of its kind – is just one example of how dedicated Border Force maritime officers remain one step ahead of the criminal gangs who threaten our security.

“Our message to these criminals is clear – more than ever before, we are using intelligence and international law enforcement co-operation to disrupt and dismantle your operations.”

Container ships are one of the main methods used by gangs to smuggle cocaine into the UK, Mr Eastaugh told The Times.

Meanwhile, a haul of 20 firearms, 320 rounds of ammunition, 170kg of ketamine and 4,000 MDMA pills were found in a lorry at Dover Port.

National Crime Agency investigators estimate the street value of the ketamine would have been around £4.5 million and £40,000 for the MDMA.

The driver, a 34-year-old Tajikstan national, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling the illegal items.

