Former priest ‘instilled culture of fear’ enabling him to sexually abuse women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former priest convicted of sexual offences against nine women “instilled a culture of fear” within church members which enabled him to abuse his victims, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was the leader of the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, between 1986 and 1995.

On Wednesday, he was found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault during the years he led the movement by a jury at Inner London Crown Court.

The former priest was cleared of a further 15 counts of indecent assault.

The following day, the 11-strong jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict on four counts of indecent assault and one of rape, having started deliberations on August 12.

In total, Brain was charged with one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Julie Moss, senior crown prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Chris Brain abused the trust and power he gained as a religious leader to sexually exploit and abuse young women.

“He instilled a culture of fear to subjugate and control NOS members into submission and to do his bidding.

“Brain discouraged members of the Nine O Clock service from having any contact with family or friends outside of the NOS community to isolate members them and make them susceptible to his control.”

Ms Moss said Brain had set up a “home base team” where he required female NOS members to assist his household, including “attending upon him in his bedroom” before he slept, which is when many of the offences occurred.

She added: “The victims were too scared of being excluded from the religious group to refuse.

“This became known as the ‘putting to bed rota’.

“Brain clearly engaged in controlling behaviour and is a narcissist who subjected his victims to awful and horrendous act of sexual violence.

“We hope that these convictions help in some part to see justice delivered for the victims.”

Addressing the jury on Thursday, Judge Freya Newbery said: “I am going to discharge you now on those counts. For you it all comes to an end now.

“I am really grateful for such a lot of time that you have given.”

Ms Newbury gave the jurors the option of exemption from jury service if summoned within the next 10 years.

A further hearing to determine whether prosecutors believe there are grounds for a retrial for the charges was set for September 4.