Police are searching for a sex offender who was last seen at a train station three weeks ago, days after his release from prison.

Christopher Spelman, 66, originally from Prescot, Merseyside, is believed to be living in a tent and moving between transport hubs and campsites.

Lancashire Police said he failed to register an address with police following his release from prison at the start of July.

Spelman was released near Weymouth but is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements.

CCTV images show him at Bournemouth railway station at 10.56am on Friday 4 July, where he was seen exiting towards Holdenhurst Road.

Police believe he may have used local shops, buses or taxis in the area.

open image in gallery New CCTV images show him at Bournemouth railway station at 10.56am on Friday 4 July ( Lancashire Police )

Members of the public are urged to call 999 immediately if they see him. Anyone with information or earlier sightings is asked to email mosovowest@lancashire.police.uk.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are continuing to ask for your help to find Christopher Spelman, 66, who is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notifications requirements.

“Spelman, initially from Prescot, Merseyside, is likely to be living in a tent and travelling – using transport hubs and campsites.

“At the start of July, Spelman was released from prison near Weymouth and failed to register an address with police – in breach of his notification requirements.

“As an update, we have this sighting of him on CCTV at Bournemouth railway station at 10.56am on Friday 4th July (see first image). He exits the station and turns in the direction of Holdenhurst Road.

“Spelman might have used local shops, the bus service or taxis in the area.”