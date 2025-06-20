Chris Brown pleads not guilty to ‘bottle attack’ charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

R&B singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

The American musician, 36, is accused of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Abraham Diaw at the Tape venue, a private members’ club in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19 2023.

Brown confirmed his name and date of birth before entering his plea, saying: “Not guilty ma’am” during the plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

His co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, who turned 39 on Friday, denied the same charge.

Both defendants are further charged with assaulting Mr Diaw occasioning him actual bodily harm, with Brown also facing one count of having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place.

They were not asked to enter pleas to those charges with a further court hearing set for July 11.

Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC, defending Brown, told the court it has been difficult to discuss matters with her client while he is working.

Around 20 people sat in the public gallery behind the dock for Friday’s hearing, many of them fans of the singer.

A date for a five to seven-day trial was set for October 26 2026.

Brown had arrived at around 9am to a large group of photographers outside court, and walked in silence to the building’s entrance.

The Go Crazy singer, who was able to continue with his scheduled international tour after he was freed on conditional bail last month, performed in Cardiff on Thursday night.

He had to pay a £5 million security fee to the court as part of the bail agreement, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard last month that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on May 15 by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet in preparation for the UK tour dates.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

It said: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”