Chris Brown remanded after appearing in court charged over ‘bottle attack’

RnB singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician, 36, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told Brown the alleged offence was a matter “too serious” to be dealt with at her court as she sent the case to London’s Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 13.

Brown, wearing a black T-shirt and black Nike jogging bottoms, was flanked by two security guards in the dock.

He confirmed his name was Christopher Maurice Brown, provided his date of birth and gave the Lowry Hotel as his address.

Brown watched on intently as brief details of the case against him were outlined by prosecutor Hannah Nicholls.

Ms Nicholls said the alleged victim was stood at the bar of the Tape nightclub on February 19 2023 when the defendant launched an “unprovoked attack” in which the complainant was struck several times with a bottle.

She said: “The defendant then pursued him to a separate area of the nightclub where the victim was punched and kicked repeatedly by him and another.”

A bail application followed from Brown’s barrister Grace Forbes, which was denied.

Brown confirmed to Judge Hirst that he understood he had further been remanded in custody until next month.

The singer nodded to an associate in the front row of the court’s public gallery as he was led from the dock following the 30-minute hearing.

Members of the public joined members of press to watch proceedings in Court 17, along with others following on videolink in an overspill court.

Brown is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for tour dates in UK in June and July.

He was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

The Go Crazy singer is scheduled to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.