Chris Brown says he will go from ‘the cage to the stage’ after bail release

R&B singer Chris Brown has said he will go “from the cage to the stage” after he was freed on bail following a charge over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The US musician, 36, can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions, Judge Tony Baumgartner told Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Brown must pay a £5 million security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

In the post, he said: “From the cage to the stage. Breezybowl.”

The tour will see Brown travel to parts of Europe, the United States and Canada, with its UK leg set to see him perform in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

The Go Crazy singer is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

He did not appear in court for the bail application hearing.

Brown must surrender his passport if he is not travelling, and must live at a specific address known to the court but is not allowed to visit the nightclub and he cannot contact Mr Diaw or apply for international travel documents.

The singer must pay a £4 million security fee to secure his release from prison on Wednesday, and put forward a further £1 million security within a week, the court heard.

He will next appear with his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, at the same court on June 20.

Brown and Akinlolu have both been charged relating to the assault which allegedly took place at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair on February 19 2023.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard last week that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet last week in preparation for the UK tour dates.

A case management hearing has been set for October 24.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, at 4.45pm.

Shortly before then, the prison shutter gates opened to let a silver Mercedes van on to the site, which minutes later emerged with Brown inside the vehicle.

A row of photographers captured the departure of the van, along with two members of Brown’s entourage who filmed the moment.

A small number of fans also gathered and cheered as the vehicle left the scene.