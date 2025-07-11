Chris Brown denies further ‘bottle attack’ charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

R&B singer Chris Brown has denied further charges over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

The American musician, 36, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw at the Tape venue, a private members’ club in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19 2023.

He also denied having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place.

Brown denied the more serious charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing.

His co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 39, also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Friday.

They sat side-by-side in the dock, looking straight ahead during the hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

Around 20 fans sat in the public gallery behind the dock, with several gasping as the singer walked into court.

Brown turned to face his supporters at the end of the hearing, waving and blowing them a kiss.

“I love you Chris,” one of them said.

A date for a five to seven-day trial has been set for October 26 2026.

The Go Crazy singer was able to continue with his scheduled international tour after he was freed on conditional bail in May.

He had to pay a £5 million security fee to the court as part of the bail agreement, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard previously that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on May 15 by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet in preparation for the UK tour dates.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

It said: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”