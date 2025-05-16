For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician, 36, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told Brown the alleged offence was a matter “too serious” to be dealt with at her court as she sent the case to London’s Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 13.

She refused an application for bail from lawyers for Brown, who was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a nightclub in Mayfair, central London, in February 2023.

The Go Crazy singer is set to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.