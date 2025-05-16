Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Chris Brown denied bail after appearing in court over alleged attack in London nightclub

Chris Brown appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Alex Ross
Friday 16 May 2025 09:09 EDT
Chris Brown was charged by police with grievous bodily harm with intent over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Chris Brown was charged by police with grievous bodily harm with intent over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago (Scott Roth/Invision/AP) (AP)

Singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician, 36, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told Brown the alleged offence was a matter “too serious” to be dealt with at her court as she sent the case to London’s Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 13.

She refused an application for bail from lawyers for Brown, who was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a nightclub in Mayfair, central London, in February 2023.

The Go Crazy singer is set to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

