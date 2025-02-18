Teenager arrested after suspected ‘chilli spray’ attack at Costco

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of spraying people with a homemade chilli spray in Costco.

Emergency services were called to the superstore in Avonmouth, Bristol, shortly after 6.30pm on Monday. The Costco was evacuated while Avon and Somerset Police investigated the incident.

The police force said said 10 people, including the boy, were complaining of stinging or itchy eyes and skin, but "responded well to treatment" at the scene.

Members of the public detained the boy and store staff gave first aid treatment until ambulance crews arrived along with police officers and firefighters.

The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and administering a noxious substance, and remains in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said the liquid is believed to be “a type of home-made ‘chilli spray’ with no strong acid or alkaline ingredients”.

Police said the incident was over by about 8.30pm and the scene was cleared by 9pm.

The force said in a statement: “Emergency services were called to Costco in Avonmouth, Bristol, just after 6.30pm on Monday 17 February.

“A teenage boy was detained by members of the public after reportedly spraying people with an unknown liquid.

“Police, fire and ambulance crews attended in a coordinated multi-agency response.

“Ten people – including the boy – were complaining of stinging or itchy eyes and skin. Store staff provided first aid until ambulance crews arrived.

“People responded well to treatment and were discharged by the ambulance service at the scene.

“The liquid is believed to be a type of home-made ‘chilli spray’ with no strong acid or alkaline ingredients.

“A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and administering a noxious substance, and remains in police custody.

“The incident concluded by about 8.30pm and police resources cleared the scene by 9pm.”

Avon Fire and Rescue Service tested the substance and said it was "found to be unharmful".

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 and provide the reference 5225042707.