Two arrested after toddler dies in ‘hazardous materials incident’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a young child died in a “hazardous materials incident”.

The one-year-old girl died in hospital on Tuesday after receiving medical treatment.

She was earlier “believed to have come into contact with chemicals” at a flat in Newham, east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two people arrested are not known to the one-year-old, the force added.

The 41-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday and are both in police custody.

Two people are in police custody after the incident ( PA Archive )

“The London Fire Brigade called police to Barking Road, Upton Park, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday following reports of hazardous chemicals in a residential property,” the police said in a statement.

“Two adults and another child, aged six, were treated at hospital. Their injuries were confirmed as not life-threatening or life-changing.”

The deceased girl’s family are being supported by specialist officers, the statement said.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continues.”

It is understood that the incident is not believed to be related to terrorism.