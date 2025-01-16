Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury due in court on assault charge

Amesbury will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Josh Payne
Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:45 EST
Mike Amesbury is due to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury is due to appear in court charged with assault.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP is accused of attacking a 45-year-old man in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, which was reported to officers at 2.48am on October 26.

Amesbury was suspended from the Labour Party after footage emerged which appeared to show him punching a man.

He now sits in Parliament as an Independent.

The 55-year-old has been summonsed to court to face a charge of section 39 assault after a file was passed to prosecutors on October 29.

Amesbury previously said he is “continuing to co-operate” with police following the “deeply regrettable” incident.

He will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

