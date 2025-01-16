Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury due in court on assault charge
Amesbury will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Suspended Labour MP Mike Amesbury is due to appear in court charged with assault.
The Runcorn and Helsby MP is accused of attacking a 45-year-old man in Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, which was reported to officers at 2.48am on October 26.
Amesbury was suspended from the Labour Party after footage emerged which appeared to show him punching a man.
He now sits in Parliament as an Independent.
The 55-year-old has been summonsed to court to face a charge of section 39 assault after a file was passed to prosecutors on October 29.
Amesbury previously said he is “continuing to co-operate” with police following the “deeply regrettable” incident.
He will appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.