Woman appears in court charged with murder of five-year-old boy

Rosie Shead
Monday 23 December 2024 07:01 EST
Lincoln Button, 5, died following an incident in South Ockendon, Essex, on December 15 (Essex Police/PA)
Lincoln Button, 5, died following an incident in South Ockendon, Essex, on December 15 (Essex Police/PA) (PA Media)

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Essex.

Claire Button, 35, appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged over the death of Lincoln Button.

The defendant, of Windstar Drive, South Ockendon, wore a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm her identity during the two-minute hearing.

According to Essex Police, officers worked alongside paramedics to try and save Lincoln’s life after being called to an address in Windstar Drive, South Ockendon, on December 15.

Police had initially responded to reports of serious concerns for the welfare of a child and a woman, the force added.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment and her condition improved, according to police.

Button was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court via video-link on December 24.

