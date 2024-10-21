Two men in court charged with murdering father in Chelmsford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a father who was assaulted in a street.

Kieran Shepherd, 30, died in Meadgate Avenue in Chelmsford, Essex, on October 15.

Prosecutors told Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court that a member of the public found Mr Shepherd unresponsive.

Essex Police previously said firearms officers were deployed after receiving a call about the reported assault at about 12.30pm.

Joseph Dawe, 20, of Greenland Gardens, Great Baddow and Zack O’Keeffe, 19, of Stafford Green, Langdon Hills, Basildon, both appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The two men, both wearing grey prison-issue tracksuits, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They were not asked for a plea to the charge of murder.

District judge Christopher Williams remanded both of them into custody to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

A third defendant, Harrison Carpenter, appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday accused of murdering Mr Shepherd.

The 19-year-old, of Ben Wilson Link, Springfield, was due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

In a statement released through police, Mr Shepherd’s family said: “Kieran was a kind and loving son, brother, and father, his loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, he will be forever in our hearts.”