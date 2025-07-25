For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A balaclava-clad teenager who had an “unhealthy interest” in knives has been found guilty of the murder of an 18-year-old man.

Charles Hartle, who was 17 at the time, grinned before fatally stabbing Noah Smedley through the heart with a Rambo-style knife.

He carried out the “utterly pointless killing” on a dark street in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on the evening of December 28 last year, with the knife he kept hidden in his tracksuit bottoms.

Hartle, of Station Road, Stanley, was found guilty of murdering Mr Smedley on Friday, after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court, Derbyshire Police said.

Prosecution counsel Adrian Langdale KC said that as Hartle moved towards Mr Smedley, he “grinned or smiled before deliberately aiming for and stabbing him in the chest”.

open image in gallery Charles Hartle, now 18, was found guilty on Friday of murdering Noah Smedley ( Derbyshire Police/PA )

The court was told that Hartle and his friends had arranged to meet Mr Smedley, who arrived at the scene on an electric scooter and sold them cannabis.

Mr Langdale said the defendant regularly carried a Rambo-style knife for “the kudos and bravado” and to show others he was a “big man”.

Derbyshire Police said Hartle, who liked to go by the nickname Lil Cee, went to meet his girlfriend at a house party after stabbing Mr Smedley in the heart.

Witnesses at the party reportedly saw him confess to her what he had done and produce the knife, which has never been recovered.

Hartle then travelled to Derby city centre to distance himself from the scene, where Mr Smedley had been found by members of the public at about 8.20pm.

He was pronounced dead just before 9pm.

In the hours after the murder, Hartle disposed of his clothing, the knife, and his phone, before eventually handing himself in at Ilkeston police station.

In a prepared statement given to police, Hartle said he accepted inflicting the injury on Mr Smedley but felt he had acted in self-defence.

open image in gallery Noah Smedley was stabbed to death just a few days after Christmas ( Family handout/PA )

He said: “There is a history to this, and Noah and I did not get on. He has, in the past, made numerous threats to me and made disparaging comments. He has threatened me with violence.

“I was petrified that he was about to lunge at me. In that split second, I instinctively lashed out with the knife I had, in self-defence.”

Detective Constable Emma Barnes-Marriott, of Derbyshire Police, said: “Noah was an unarmed teenager, who was simply meeting with friends on the night Charles Hartle decided to end his life.

“Noah did not threaten Hartle and showed nothing but friendliness towards him that evening, and yet he was brutally murdered.

“Charles Hartle is a callous and calculating young man, who has shown no recognition or remorse for taking another teenager’s life.

“He carried a knife with the intention to use it, over what appears to be a petty disagreement that only he was aware of, and a sense of bravado.

“I’d like to thank Noah’s family for their support during our investigation and the trial.

“No family should have to go through the ordeal of losing a loved one, especially at such a young age, and to have to relive their last moments at trial is an additional blow that Hartle could have spared them from.

“Instead, despite overwhelming evidence, he remained silent and refused to take responsibility for Noah’s murder.

“I know that nothing will bring Noah back but hope that today’s verdict has provided his family with some comfort that justice has been done.”

Hartle will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court on August 22.