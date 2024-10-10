For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old boy killed after his car flipped during a high-speed police chase and crash landed outside a London hospital.

The passenger, named locally as Kenny Colbran, died at the scene after the red Ford Fiesta he was travelling in with two friends launched into the air after striking a curb outside Central Middlesex Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

All three were taken to hospital where Mr Colbran was pronounced dead. The other passenger is still fighting for his life in hospital as the driver escaped without serious injury.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the reasons police were pursuing the vehicle.

Emotional tributes to Mr Colbran were posted to social media in the wake of his tragic death. He was filmed dancing in his kitchen and picking up friends.

One close friend told The Independent: “He was a very kind soul. He never would hurt anybody. Kenny was too good for this world and he was taken too soon from us.”

One girl posted a tearful video to TikTok, adding: “We could have had a future together. If only police could do their job properly.”

Another said: “Forever 17 our young boy you were only a baby. We’re all gonna be looking up to the sky for you.”

Flowers have been laid outside the hospital forecourt with Kenny’s World scribbled in chalk.

The crash occurred outside Central Middlesex Hospital in Harrow, north-west London

A spokesperson for Met Police said: “At approximately 5.25am on Monday, 7 October a car that was being pursued by police was in collision in Park Royal Road, W3 outside Central Middlesex Hospital.

‘London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Three males – all occupants of the car – were taken to hospital for treatment.

‘One of these males, aged 17, subsequently died in hospital.

“The other two people remain in hospital; one is in a critical condition – the other is not believed to be seriously injured.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and road closures remain in place at the location.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

“A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We understand that a Ford Fiesta, with three male occupants, was being pursued by the driver of a marked police vehicle before it struck a kerb and rolled over.

The IOPC has confirmed it is independently investigating “the involvement of the Metropolitan Police Service” prior to the crash.

“We were notified by the Met shortly after the collision and IOPC investigators have attended the scene and are at the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information,” a spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the 17-year-old who died and all those who have been affected by this incident.

“Initial accounts are being provided by the officers involved and we have begun collecting dashcam footage and relevant documents. Our investigation is at an early stage.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD 873/7Oct