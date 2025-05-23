For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

CCTV footage shows the moment a man smashed the window of an ambulance and stole backpacks belonging to paramedics while they were treating a patient.

The locked ambulance was parked in Sandridge Close, Harrow, north-west London, while the crew were inside the patient’s home at approximately 5pm on May 6.

According to the London Ambulance Service (LAS), he is said to have walked around the emergency vehicle checking the doors before throwing a “missile” at the window.

He jumped headfirst through the opening and grabbed two rucksacks belonging to paramedics before walking away from the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the theft. London Ambulance Service has released the CCTV footage from the ambulance in an appeal for the public’s help in identifying the man.

LAS acting chief executive Dr Fenella Wrigley said: “Our ambulance crew were responding to an emergency and while helping their patient, a thief has stolen their bags and damaged an ambulance.

“To deliberately target our crew in this way is appalling and they are understandably extremely upset.

“The damage caused to the ambulance means it is now off the road being repaired, unable to respond to patients. The money to repair the damage would be better spent on caring for our patients.

“We will not tolerate attacks on our staff or our vehicles and would urge the public to contact the police if they have any information.”

London Ambulance Service has fitted ambulances and response cars with a crew safety system which includes CCTV (which is how this video was captured), panic buttons and electronic tracking.

The Service has a dedicated Violence Reduction Unit which encourages colleagues to report all incidents of abuse while also supporting them through the court process.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft from ambulance that took place in Sandridge Close, HA1, on Tuesday May 6.”

The force urged anyone with information to call 101 using the reference 5709/06MAY, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.