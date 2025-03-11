Ex-girlfriend’s murder ‘reminder violence risk does not end with a break-up’

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Kyle Clifford’s “horrific” murder of his ex-girlfriend, her mother and sister is a “stark reminder” the risks of domestic violence do not end with a break-up, a leading women’s charity has said.

The 26-year-old killer became “enraged”, a court heard, when Louise Hunt ended their 18-month relationship, leading him to “carefully” plan the murders in July last year.

In an emotional victim impact statement at Clifford’s sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, BBC racing commentator, John Hunt, said his beloved daughter had “conducted herself within a textbook, mature break-up on her part”.

He said his daughter had sent Clifford a “gracious” final text after their face-to-face breakup, “thanking you for what was a wonderful year together, explaining how much she once loved you, that she never wanted any animosity to develop between you, and that she wanted you to take care of yourself”.

Clifford had replied to say thanks, that he loved her and “will always be here for you if you ever need me”.

Mr Hunt added: “The difference was, we know now, that Louise meant every word, whereas you simply lied.”

Louise had written a list of the reasons Clifford “fell short” in their relationship, Mr Hunt said, including racism and belittling language.

Mr Hunt praised his daughter’s bravery in saying “enough is enough” in the relationship, and told how he hoped the 25-year-old’s actions can be “a shining beacon” for other women across the globe.

He told the court: “If you feel enough is enough, then it is.”

Clifford had “launched a murderous attack” on his former girlfriend and her family in the face of their kindness towards him, Mr Justice Bennathan said.

The judge said: “You first killed her mother Carol, who even on that day showed you nothing but kindness in the moments before you attacked her.

“You raped and killed Louise, who had been as gentle as she could in ending her relationship with you, after your arrogance and anger proved too much for her to stand.

“Then you murdered Hannah Hunt, who had done nothing to harm you save supporting her little sister.”

Domestic abuse charity Refuge branded Clifford’s crimes “horrific and senseless”.

Abigail Ampofo, interim chief executive at the charity, said: “While today’s sentencing of Kyle Clifford may provide them (the Hunt family) with some closure, no sentence can ever undo the pain caused by this devastating act of domestic homicide.

“The fact that this was a targeted attack by someone known to the victims – Louise’s ex-partner – highlights the very real danger posed by those who use violence to exert control over their intimate partners.

“This is a stark reminder that the risks of domestic violence do not end with a break-up or separation.”

Clifford had used a crossbow and knife in his rampage and Refuge welcomed the Government’s “continued consideration of tightening laws around such weapons”.

But the charity said the focus must remain on tackling attitudes and culture, arguing that “the real danger comes from the perpetrator, not just the tools they use”, as experience shows such criminals “will use whatever means they have at their disposal to carry out their violence”.

Ms Ampofo said: “The focus must continue to be on tackling violence against women and girls, addressing the misogynistic culture that enables these acts, and ensuring that those who perpetrate such violence are held accountable.

“A woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner every five days, most often in her own home, and today’s sentencing serves as a tragic reminder of this ongoing crisis.”

The court previously heard the murders were fuelled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Andrew Tate, after it emerged that Clifford searched for the controversial social media influencer’s podcast less than 24 hours before the attacks.

Clifford previously pleaded guilty to murdering Louise, her mother Carol, 61, and sister 28-year-old Hannah.

He was later convicted of raping Louise in a “violent, sexual act of spite”.