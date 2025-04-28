Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trial to start for two men accused of felling Sycamore Gap tree

Daniel Graham, 39, of Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Wigton, Cumbria, will go before a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Tom Wilkinson
Sunday 27 April 2025 21:45 EDT
Daniel Graham (centre left) and Adam Carruthers (centre right) leaving Newcastle upon Tyne Magistrates’ Court after an appearance in May 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Daniel Graham (centre left) and Adam Carruthers (centre right) leaving Newcastle upon Tyne Magistrates’ Court after an appearance in May 2024 (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Two men accused of felling the landmark tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall are due to go on trial on Monday, charged with criminal damage.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, will go before a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mrs Justice Lambert will preside.

The defendants are jointly charged with causing £622,191 of criminal damage to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

Both belong to the National Trust.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in