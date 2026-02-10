Paedophile who cost police £2m with bogus VIP abuse ring claims freed from jail early

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A paedophile who triggered a £2m police investigation with false accusations about a VIP abuse ring has been freed from jail under the government’s early release scheme.

Carl Beech, 58, was jailed in July 2019 for 18 years after he made a series of lurid and false allegations about being raped and abused by a group of high-profile politicians and public figures.

Claims by the fantasist, who was known as “Nick” before a court allowed him to be named, triggered Operation Midland, a 16-month investigation by the Metropolitan Police that saw raids on the homes of Lord Brittan, as well as D-Day veteran Lord Bramall and ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor. Beech had also named the former prime minister Sir Edward Heath and the late Labour MP Greville Janner.

The probe ended in 2016 without a single arrest after police determined Beech had made a series of baseless allegations, including that he witnessed three murders.

He was jailed for 15 years for perverting the course of justice, 18 months for fraud and 18 months for voyeurism and possessing indecent images, all to be served consecutively.

open image in gallery Operation Midland was launched off the back of lurid and false allegations made by fantasist Carl Beech ( CPS )

The court was told at his trial that Beech had collected “Category A” images, which can include those showing child rape, bestiality and sadism.

He was not due to be released until he had at least completed half of his sentence in March 2028.

Yet Beech is one of thousands of prisoners who was released early due to overcrowding issues in prison.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Carl Beech’s crimes were shocking and had far-reaching consequences, and our thoughts remain with all those affected.

“Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and can be returned to prison immediately if they breach them.”

open image in gallery Court artist sketch of Carl Beech, known as Nick, who was on trial at Newcastle Crown Court ( PA/Elizabeth Cook )

Mr Proctor, the last living victim of Beech’s accusations, told The Telegraph: “I treat the early release of Carl Beech from his 18-year prison sentence in the same way that I treat the man himself: with cold contempt and icy disdain.

“God willing, Mr Beech now has many years in which to rebuild his life. I do not. He stole the twilight of my years from me, and from my partner. The damage he inflicted was deliberate, calculated and devastating.”

Mr Proctor added it was “beyond appalling” and a “profound injustice” that he and the others who were falsely accused are not viewed as victims of Beech’s crimes under the law, and hence not informed of the release.

Additionally, Beech had made a fraudulent claim to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority and used part of a £22,000 payout to buy a new Ford Mustang.

The fantasist had also drafted a book that he intended to publish for profit, and had cost the Metropolitan Police a “good deal more than £2m” and diverted officers from other duties “at a time of stretched public resources”, according to the court case at the time.

The judge ruled Beech’s false allegations could deter real abuse victims from coming forward, because of fears they won’t be believed, telling the defendant: “You acted out of motives of financial gain, personal pleasure, malice and attention seeking. You have no remorse.”