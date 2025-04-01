Man, 37, jailed for ‘vicious and persistent’ attack on police officer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 37-year-old man who “launched a vicious and persistent attack” on a police officer just days before Christmas has been jailed for six years and four months.

Richard Nodwell of Oakfield, Cwmbran, repeatedly punched and kicked police constable Nathan Attwell in the Welsh town on December 20 2023, resulting in a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Cardiff Crown Court heard on Tuesday that he then went on to spit at one officer and bit the boot of another, with nine people needed to arrest him.

Mr Attwell, who was on his own, approached Nodwell while responding to a 999 call from the defendant’s daughter, who said he was trying to get into her house.

Gareth James, speaking on behalf of the prosecution, said call handlers could hear sounds of screaming.

“The officer found the defendant near to Our Lady of Angels Church in Cwmbran,” he said.

“The defendant was immediately confrontational and aggressive with the officer, he was visibly angry, shouting in officer’s face and not at all cooperative as Mr Attwell tried to speak to him in an effort to deescalate the situation.”

As Mr Attwell asked Nodwell to show him his hands, concerned he may be concealing a weapon, “he launched a vicious and persistent attack” on the officer, punching him multiple times to the face before pushing him to the ground.

He continued the assault, using both fists to hit the officer in the face and head before kicking him and running away.

In body-worn footage shown to the court, Mr Attwell could be seen struggling to his feet and propping himself up, with blood pouring down the wall.

Mr Attwell suffered a fractured cheekbone, fractured eye socket, fractured nose, a laceration to the back of the head and a cut to the left eye which required stitches.

When other officers arrived to arrest Nodwell, he continued to be aggressive, assaulting one officer by spitting on his hand and biting another’s boot on the lower shin.

The judge said he counted “eight or nine” officers being needed to bring the defendant to the ground.

A hood was put over Nodwell’s face to stop him spitting, and he became increasingly irritated, claiming to have asthma and demanding they “get off my face now” because it was “harassment”.

He said: “I’m going to bash you all up.”

Mr James said Nodwell had previous convictions for assaulting police officers.

Nodwell, who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault of an emergency worker, was given an extended sentence by the judge, with a six-year and four-month prison sentence and a further three years on licence.

His Honour Judge Hywel James said: “I have seen the bodyworn footage of (Mr Attwell’s) actions, which I assess as being entirely appropriate.

“He showed considerable courtesy and patience in the manner he dealt with you.

“Your response was to, without warning, punch PC Attwell to his face with considerable force.”

The judge said he counted 12 to 13 punches and one kick to the head “with force”.

“He was, in my assessment, no threat to you at any time. He was in an extremely vulnerable position lying on the ground when you chose to kick him.”

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Attwell said he has been offered a new role as a police trainer, away from public duties.

“I have accepted this position as this incident has left me feeling wary and apprehensive about returning to my normal duties, which I am devastated about as I loved my job.”

In a statement shared by Gwent Police following the sentencing, Mr Attwell added: “When you join the police service, there’s a stigma that sometimes you’ve got to put up with abuse, whether that be shouting, swearing, spitting or kicking.

“However, no one goes to work to be assaulted, especially when they are just trying to help someone.

“The night of the assault, I was afraid to go to sleep in case I didn’t wake up.

“Why is it that people like Nodwell feel it’s OK to assault police officers and expect no consequences for doing so?”

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough of Gwent Police commended Mr Attwell for speaking out about the attack.

“Regardless of what you think of the police, our officers will put themselves between you and danger, without hesitation,” he said.

“Too often I see the devastating impact these assaults have on police officers and other emergency workers.

“Nodwell will now be behind bars for a significant amount of time, he is a dangerous man with prior convictions, and I am glad he is no longer living in our community.

“Let this be a lesson to those who may think it is OK to assault emergency workers, we will take action and you will be held accountable.”

Ryan Randall, senior prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement: “This is one of the most shocking attacks on a police officer I have seen.

“Nodwell carried out this sickening act of violence on a uniformed officer conducting his lawful duties, showing a complete disregard for his authority.

“Any assault or abuse of an emergency worker is viewed extremely seriously by the CPS.

“Emergency workers are there to help the public and should be able to do so safely and without fear. “