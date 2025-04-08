Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three people deny multimillion-pound fraud at Welsh sixth form college

All three are due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on May 6.

George Thompson
Tuesday 08 April 2025 11:18 EDT
Three people have denied a series of charges relating to fraud at Cardiff Sixth Form College
Three people have denied a series of charges relating to fraud at Cardiff Sixth Form College (PA Media)

Three people have pleaded not guilty in connection with a multimillion-pound fraud at a leading Welsh sixth form college.

Two men and a woman face a series of charges in connection with suspected financial irregularities at Cardiff Sixth Form College between 2012 and 2016.

Yasmin Anjum Sarwar, 43, from Cyncoed, Cardiff, Nadeem Sarwar, 48, from Pentwyn, Cardiff and Ragu Sivapalan, 39, from Penylan, Cardiff appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Both Mr and Mrs Sarwar denied nine separate fraud and theft offences worth more than £5 million.

Sivapalan pleaded not guilty to false accounting between 2013 and 2016.

Wayne Mortimer, the head magistrate, sent the case to Cardiff Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

He said: “The case between the three parties will be adjourned until May 6 at Cardiff Crown Court at 9am in the morning.”

All three were released on bail, with a condition that Mr and Mrs Sarwar must not contact each other.

The college, a fee-paying school for 16 to 18-year-olds, regularly records some of the highest A-level results in the country.

In 2016, it was the subject of the BBC documentary Britain’s Brainiest School.

The college has changed ownership since the alleged fraud, with the charity that previously oversaw it now called the Cardiff Educational Endowment Trust, which operates as a grant making charity.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in