Seventh person in court in connection with murder of woman shot dead in Wales

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A seventh person has appeared in court in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman shot dead in South Wales.

Sai Raj Manne, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with participating in the activities of an organised crime group, connected with the fatal shooting of Joanne Penney in Talbot Green on March 9.

Manne appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday via video link from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire.

No pleas were entered during the hearing.

The prosecution asked that his case be joined with the six other people who have previously been charged, and he will next appear with them on July 7 for a pretrial hearing.

A trial date has been set for October 20.

Five people have been charged with murder and one with assisting an offender.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said: “Mr Manne, your case has now been adjourned until July 7 to link with your potential co-defendants.”

She remanded him into custody.

Jordan Mills-Smith, 32, from Pentwyn, Cardiff; Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, have all been charged with murder.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Kristina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been charged with assisting an offender.

No pleas were entered when they appeared before the court in March.

An inquest opening in March heard that Ms Penney died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, causing injuries to her heart and lung.

Emergency services found Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

In a tribute, Ms Penney’s family said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her.

“Her kindness, strength and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We appreciate the support and condolences from the community, and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.”