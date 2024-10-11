Man stabbed to death close to Canterbury Cathedral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man was stabbed to death in the historic town centre near Canterbury Cathedral.

Four people have been arrested after a man was found suffering fatal knife wounds in Canterbury High Street at 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from Canterbury Cathedral, posted on X, said: “The Cathedral Community is deeply concerned and saddened by news of a fatal stabbing in our town last night.

“Our prayers are with the victim, their family and friends and all the emergency services involved.

“Knife crime affects us all. It will take all of us to address it.”

The four have been arrested in connection with the killing and remain in custody while enquiries continue.

A cordon has been put in place in part of Canterbury High Street and officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

Canterbury Cathedral, founded 597 AD, is home to the most senior archbishop of the Church of England.

Anyone who has information and has yet to speak to officers is urged to call Kent Police on 01303 289600 quoting reference 46/172197/24.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on their website.