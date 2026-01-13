Pair who created cannabis factory inside old fancy dress shop jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been jailed for creating a cannabis factory in a former fancy dress store.

A cannabis farm, featuring 300 plants worth £160,000, was discovered by police across three floors of Portsmouth's former U Need Us store in October.

Hassan Dauti, 32, of Arundel Street, Portsmouth, and Emiljano Shehi, 40, of no fixed address, were arrested for cannabis cultivation and entering the UK without leave.

open image in gallery Emiljano Shehi ( Hampshire Constabulary/PA )

The pair were jailed for 14 months at Portsmouth Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offences.

Dauti and Shehi, who are both Albanian nationals, will be handed over to immigration services after they complete their sentences.

open image in gallery Hassan Dauti ( Hampshire Constabulary/PA )

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Once they have completed their sentence they will be taken into custody of immigration services.”

The force spokesman said that officers were called to the address by Scottish & Southern Electricity (SSE) workers who were trying to cut off the supply to the disused shop and the plants were found after they identified a strong smell of cannabis.

open image in gallery The cannabis factory that was found inside the former U Need Us store in Portsmouth ( Hampshire Police/PA Wire )

Chief Inspector Sam Warne said: “Cannabis factories of this size are unusual and can pose significant risks, including fire because of the way electricity is used. Ultimately, we’ve stopped the distribution of these drugs.

“Drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and we will continue disrupting it and making sure that our city is a hostile environment for drug dealers to operate in.”