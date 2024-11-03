Police launch investigation after boy, 7, ‘given cannabis edibles while trick-or-treating’
James Turnbull allegedly handed ‘Cannaburst’, which resembles Starburst packet but believed to contain Class B drug
Police have launched an investigation after a concerned mother said her seven-year-old son was given cannabis edibles while out trick-or-treating.
James Turnbull, 7, was allegedly handed a bag of “Cannaburst” – which resembles a Starburst packet but is believed to contain the Class B drug – while out with his brother on Halloween.
Police are now investigating the incident in County Durham on Thursday, with officers and the boy’s mother Terri Turnbull warning parents to check their children’s sweets.
The family had been at the Stanley Halloween Festival before the children took the longer route home around the South Moor area to go trick-or-treating at around 7.30pm as a group of five.
Ms Turnbull said her older son rang her to tell her James had been given some edibles.
She said: “My little boy wanted them.
“I told them to keep the packet and we reported it to the police.
“Trying to explain to a seven-year-old that they can't have the sweets isn't easy.
“It's really concerning. I don't know what the world's coming to.
“I want parents to be aware. Check your kids' sweets.”
A warning on the packet, which appears to be from the US, reads: “This package contains cannabis, a Schedule I controlled substance. Keep out of reach of children and animals.”
Cannabis is illegal to possess, grow, or deal with in the UK.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating after edible cannabis sweets were allegedly given to a child who was trick-or-treating in Stanley.
“Officers are urging parents to be vigilant and check their children’s sweets as a precaution.”