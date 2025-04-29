Former police sergeant in court charged with striking man during arrest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former police sergeant has appeared in court charged with striking and injuring a man during an arrest.

The ex-officer, who can now be named as Paul Street following submissions from the PA news agency and other media, is accused of assaulting Samuel Kayode in January 2020, as well as a string of other offences.

The 40-year-old allegedly perverted the course of public justice by creating false statements in relation to the arrest and the injuries suffered by Mr Kayode.

He is also charged with two counts of misconduct in public office, which allege he “misconducted” himself during the arrest and detention of a 17-year-old youth in April 2020, and that he requested personal private images and an intimate video found on the phone of a female suspect from his co-defendant PC Joshua Williams between 2020 and 2021.

Street is further accused of two breaches of the Data Protection Act in which he allegedly disclosed personal data of a member of the public to another person.

Williams, who is a serving officer at Cambridgeshire Police, is charged with misconduct in public office after he allegedly sent the personal private images of the female suspect to Street, as well as describing the intimate video to him in October 2020.

He is also accused of perverting the course of justice by allegedly resetting his personal phone to factory settings.

The pair appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday in navy suits as they spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and address.

The court heard Street has indicated a not guilty plea to all matters.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation began in October 2022 and was carried out by Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s professional standards department under its direction and control.

In March 2024, the IOPC decided to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised charges.

The defendants, both of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, were both granted unconditional bail and will appear at the Old Bailey on May 27.