Man, 26, to enter pleas to murder charges following knife and crossbow deaths

A 26-year-old man is expected to appear in court and enter pleas to murder charges after allegedly stabbing a BBC commentator’s wife to death and fatally shooting two of their daughters with a crossbow.

Kyle Clifford is accused of killing Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, who were found fatally injured at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9.

He is expected to enter pleas to the charges when he appears at Cambridge Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, is charged with three counts of murder, one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher’s knife.

A previous court hearing heard Louise had been found tied up when officers attended the property.

Louise and Hannah Hunt had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, the court was told.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”