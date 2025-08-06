Man ‘to deny murder of Saudi student in Cambridge and argue self-defence’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 21-year-old man is to deny murdering a Saudi Arabian student who was stabbed to death in Cambridge and will argue self-defence, a court heard.

Mohammed Algasim, 20, died in Mill Park, a street near the city’s main train station, late on August 1, in what police believe was an “unprovoked attack”.

Chas Corrigan, from Cambridge, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Gavin Burrell, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Algasim was slashed in the neck and bled out at the scene.

A plea hearing was scheduled for September 8, with a provisional trial date set for February 9 next year.

Shahnawaz Khan, defending, told the court Corrigan intends to plead not guilty to murdering Mr Algasim and that he has said that he will argue self-defence.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Algasim’s family said he was a “young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage”.

They added: “He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others.”

EF International Language Campuses Cambridge, a private school offering English language courses to overseas students, previously said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm one of its adult students had died.

A message, on a piece of paper taped to a barrier behind the floral tributes in Mill Park, said “may your soul be at peace” and had heart shapes drawn on it.

It also said “inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”, which is an Arabic phrase meaning “to God we belong and to Him we return”.