Bus driver who killed schoolgirl after taking drugs has sentence increased

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A bus driver who was jailed for killing a nine-year-old girl who was cycling along the pavement has had his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.

Martin Asolo-Ogugua, 24, fall asleep at the wheel with drugs in his system before fatally colliding with Ada Bicakci as she travelled to a gymnastics class with her father and brother on August 3 last year in Bexleyheath, south London.

He was found to have almost three times the legal level of cannabis in his system.

Ada died two days later in hospital, with Asolo-Ogugua jailed for four years in June this year after admitting causing her death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

The Solicitor General referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal, arguing at a hearing on Wednesday that it was “unduly lenient” and should be increased.

Three senior judges ruled the sentence should be raised to six years and eight months, and that Asolo-Ogugua should be disqualified from driving for five years upon his release.

Lord Justice Dingemans, sitting with Mr Justice Hilliard and Sir Robin Spencer, said that Asolo-Ogugua had “acknowledged that he had destroyed his victim’s family, and his own”, but had “disregarded the risk of danger to others for the period that he was driving”.

He said: “He must have appreciated that he was in no fit state to drive, but continued to drive.”

open image in gallery Ada Bicakci was nine years old ( Family Handout/PA )

Peter Ratliff, appearing for the Solicitor General, told the court that Asolo-Ogugua worked as a bus driver for Arriva and arrived for work on the morning of August 3, having only returned home from a social event at around 6.30am.

He left a depot in Dartford at around 8.45am in a double-decker bus, with CCTV from the cab showing Asolo-Ogugua “yawning repeatedly, appearing drowsy, his eyes appeared to close on occasion, and other road users noted his vehicle was being driven erratically” over around 13 minutes, Mr Ratliff said.

Asolo-Ogugua then appeared to fall asleep for “up to 15 seconds”, with the bus drifting across the road and colliding with Ada in Watling Street, Bexleyheath.

After being arrested at the scene, he admitted the two offences in April this year and was jailed at Woolwich Crown Court.

Mr Ratliff continued that Asolo-Ogugua’s sentence should be increased as there was “a lack of attention to driving for a substantial period of time” and driving “when deprived of adequate sleep”.

He said: “He must have appreciated from the outset, if he had not already, that he was in no fit state to drive and what he was doing was therefore inherently dangerous.”

The barrister acknowledged that Asolo-Ogugua “made efforts to seek assistance for the victim” at the time of the collision and had subsequently “demonstrated clear remorse”.

Asolo-Ogugua watched proceedings via a video link from HMP Isis in south London, with his mother in attendance at court.

Gregory Fishwick, representing him, said the case was a “tragedy”, and that while the sentence “might be classified as lenient”, it was “not unduly so”.

He said: “He will never forget this. It was a tragedy, one that he will feel forever.”

Following the hearing, Solicitor General Lucy Rigby said: “Martin Asolo-Oguagua’s selfishness needlessly took the life of a young girl, causing irreparable damage to a family.

“I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence and would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Ada’s family.”